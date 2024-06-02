Prince Andrew ‘Ain’t Going Anywhere’ in ‘Siege of Royal Lodge’: Sources

“Andrew cuts an increasingly tragic figure”

The standoff between King Charles and Prince Andrew over the latter finally being forced to leave his beloved Royal Lodge home is becoming increasingly bitter, with insiders dubbing it “the siege of Royal Lodge.”

As The Daily Beast previously reported, multiple sources told the Times of London that Charles has threatened to cut funding to his disgraced brother if Andrew doesn’t vacate his home soon. A friend of Charles told the paper, “It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad. But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke. The only question now is when he will realize that he has become a prisoner of his own pride—and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family.”

Charles has continued to pressure Andrew into moving into Frogmore Cottage—formerly home to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—which would cost the family less. Andrew “is taking longer than desirable to recognize the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action,” a source close to the king complained. “If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

One source told the paper, “The king’s kindness is not without limit, and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage…which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.”

“Andrew cuts an increasingly tragic figure. With no discernible role, he spends his days watching television in a darkened room,” the paper said, although he has been seen horse-riding with brother Prince Edward as the latter prepares to take part in Trooping the Color on June 15.

A friend of the duke told the paper, “The facts remain the facts. He’s got a long lease on Royal Lodge, the family has lived there for 20-odd years and still have 50-odd years to run on the lease. It’s in perfectly good repair because they spent the lion’s share of the sale of their previous house [Sunninghill Park] renovating it from top to bottom, thereby saving any draw on the public purse or the private finances of the royal family. Them’s the facts.”

Another acquaintance told the Times, “It’s really rather sad, but if it’s a case of who will blink first then Andrew is going to dig in. He ain’t going anywhere. He has had a stay of execution with Sarah (Duchess of York, his ex-wife, who he lives with) and the king’s illnesses and he will be hoping that Charles won’t want to be seen as vindictive by turfing him out.”

Charles also funds Andrew’s security, housekeepers, gardeners and home improvements, estimated in the low millions—that may change too.

One friend of Charles told the Times, “Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides, and the duke would be required to fund the lion’s share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own—which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term. Everyone is mindful of his well-being, and has his best interests at heart, but there are limits of patience and tolerance.”

Charles and Beckham ‘compare beekeeping tips’

King Charles has appointed football icon David Beckham as an ambassador to the King’s Foundation charity, the Sun on Sunday reports. The two became friends after Beckham gave Charles a jar of homemade honey, and the pair bonded over their shared passions for beekeeping and the countryside, the paper reported.

A source said: “The king and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests. This is a massive thing for him (Beckham) and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.” Beckham met woodworking and embroidery students who benefited from the charity’s work at Charles’ country home, Highgrove.

The Sun on Sunday said Beckham had “distanced” himself from Harry and Meghan, and that it was also “an open secret” he wanted a knighthood, having been made an OBE 20 years ago.

Beckham said in a statement to the paper: “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature. Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work. It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens—and compare beekeeping tips.”

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of The King’s Foundation, told the paper: “We are delighted to welcome David Beckham to The King’s Foundation family as an ambassador. We look forward to working with David over the coming months and years, to share the good work of the Foundation with a wider audience.”

Kate clinic data breach mystery continues

The investigation into an alleged data breach at the hospital where Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery in January has not yet been officially referred to cops, the Mail on Sunday reports—despite a British health minister saying the matter would be referred to London’s Metropolitan Police to look into.

In January, it was reported that at least one staff member at the London Clinic had tried to access information about Kate. In trying to deduce what happened, experts told the Mail that while famous people’s personal details can be concealed by hospitals under the use of fake names, there may also be a “decoy” file created under the celebrity’s real name. This contains false information, “and is regularly checked by bosses to see if any wayward staff have opened it without permission.”

Kate might appear at Trooping ceremony

Kate Middleton may make an appearance at the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 15, the Mirror reports—even if, as Kensington Palace clarified this week—she would not be taking part in the final dress rehearsal for King Charles’ official birthday event on June 8. Charles himself will be attending the ceremony, riding not on horseback but in an Ascot Landau carriage with Queen Camilla.

This week in royal history

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place on June 2, 1953. On June 3, 1937, the Duke of Windsor married Wallis Simpson. On June 4, 2021, Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s daughter, was born.

Unanswered questions

Who will prevail on the “siege of Royal Lodge”? Will Andrew get to keep his beloved home, or will Charles turf him out? Will Kate make her re-entry to public life at Trooping the Color?