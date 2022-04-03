Prince Andrew ‘Delusional’ if He Thinks He Has Future Royal Role: Palace Source

Plus, Prince Andrew takes to Instagram with memories of the Falklands War, another controversial royal tour, and Harry and Meghan may hit Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding next weekend.

Prince Andrew: scandal magnet

Earlier in the week, he positioned himself front and center as the queen’s favored support at Prince Philip’s memorial service, leading to “dismay” from senior royals. Now Prince Andrew finds himself in a more familiar position: the subject of a financial scandal, after reportedly receiving £1 million ($1.31 million) from an alleged fraudster. His wife, Sarah Ferguson, also reportedly received payments from former banker Selman Turk. Princess Eugenie also allegedly received payments, although she and her mother have pleaded ignorance about Turk’s alleged activities.