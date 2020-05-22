Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Humiliation over Jeffrey Epstein, the Royal Scandal That Never Ends

Silence Reigns

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

His work has dried up, friends have dropped him, he’s dodging questioning by the FBI, and can’t pay his debts. Now a new book and Netflix show will shame Prince Andrew further.

Prince Andrew has not had a good six months.

But can it get worse? In Andrew’s case, the answer is: Always.