Prince Andrew Faces Fresh Humiliation over Jeffrey Epstein, the Royal Scandal That Never Ends
Silence Reigns
His work has dried up, friends have dropped him, he’s dodging questioning by the FBI, and can’t pay his debts. Now a new book and Netflix show will shame Prince Andrew further.
If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.
Prince Andrew has not had a good six months.
But can it get worse? In Andrew’s case, the answer is: Always.