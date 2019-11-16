ALRIGHT THEN
Prince Andrew: I Stayed With Jeffrey Epstein Because It Was the ‘Honorable’ Thing to Do
BBC released more of its wide-ranging interview with Prince Edward set to be air Saturday night in the U.K. In the latest excerpt by BBC Two’s Newsnight program, the Queen of England’s second son described Jeffrey Epstein’s homes as a “convenient place to stay.” Edward has been under intense scrutiny for chumming around with Epstein after he had been convicted on sex crimes. “I’ve gone through this in my mind so many times, but at the end of the day with the benefit of all the hindsight that one can have it was definitely the wrong thing to do but at the time I felt it was the honorable and right thing to do,” he said. “I admit fully my judgment was probably colored by my tendency to be too honorable but that’s just the way it is.” The prince also said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, the woman who says she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was just 17 despite a photo of the two of them together.