“Stressed” and “worried” Andrew’s legal strategy not working

Well, duh. The Telegraph reports that the palace is getting concerned by Prince Andrew’s legal strategy. Unsurprising, really, given it appears to consist of hiding behind his mother in Balmoral, sticking his fingers in his ears and shouting, “I can’t hear you.”