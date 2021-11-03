Prince Andrew Likely to Face Trial in Sex Abuse Lawsuit Next Year
SEE YOU IN COURT
Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew could head to trial in fall of next year. At a court conference on Wednesday, Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan told lawyers that he “can’t give a trial date today but I would anticipate the September to December period of next year.” Giuffre, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, filed the federal complaint against the 61-year-old royal in August, claiming he abused her multiple times when she was underage—including at socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse. (Prince Andrew denies the accusations.)
Giuffre’s litigation with Andrew comes at a time when she also faces a recent defamation suit from another Epstein accuser named Rina Oh, who claims Giuffre falsely suggested in tweets that she was a co-conspirator in Epstein’s scheme. On Wednesday, the Duke of York’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, indicated there could be an overlap of witnesses between the two cases. Brettler and Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said they each anticipate taking eight to 12 depositions in the Prince Andrew matter. Boies said that two of the individuals he might depose are in the U.K. and he’ll know soon whether their appearances will be voluntary, or whether he’ll seek assistance from the British government in securing the testimony.