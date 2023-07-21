Prince Andrew Met Epstein While Epstein Was Under House Arrest: Report
DATES IN THE DIARY
Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein while Epstein was under house arrest for sex offenses, newly unearthed emails suggest—despite Andrew’s insistence that he had met Epstein only once after his release from jail, when the royal had traveled to New York in December 2010 to reportedly break off their friendship. The Mirror says court papers in a civil case brought by the US Virgin Islands government against JP Morgan in New York reveal Epstein and Andrew had lunch in June 2010 while Epstein was under a 12-month house arrest order, and had kept in touch with each other. The Mirror reports that in an email sent on June 14 that year, Epstein told a banker: “Andrew just sat next to me at dinner. We will try to connect this week…” In his infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew said he had “ceased contact” with Epstein when it was revealed he was “under investigation” for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, for which Epstein was convicted and subsequently jailed in 2008 for 13 months. Asked in that interview if the December 2010 New York visit was the only time he had seen Epstein after his conviction, Andrew replied: “Yes, yeah.” The Mirror said Andrew had been approached for comment.