Prince Andrew Says the Public Will Start Liking Him Again—Next Month
TURN AROUND?
Prince Andrew is telling friends that his reputation will soon be restored thanks to a mysterious development. The Daily Mail reports that Andrew has even been telling friends about it. “He says that details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him,” a source told the Mail. “He says that it will happen next month.” Andrew is reportedly consulting lawyers with the goal of getting Virginia Roberts Giuffre to retract her claim that Andrew sexually assaulted her while she was underage and being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied the claims, while paying Giuffre a reputed $14 million to settle a civil sex abuse lawsuit. This week Ghislaine Maxwell said she thought the infamous photograph of Giuffre, Andrew and her was a fake—while Giuffre was reported to have signed a multi-million dollar deal to publish her memoir. Andrew was most “shattered,” the Mail says, when it was announced that Queen Consort Camilla was permanently replacing him as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. “He says that Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] gave him her word that stepping down was only a temporary measure. He says that he wasn’t told in advance that he was about to be booted out, nor, obviously, that Camilla would be replacing him. He says that he just heard about it ‘in the media.’”