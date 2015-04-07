Prince Andrew Sex Allegations Tossed Out

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida judge has struck down 17-year-old Virginia Roberts’s accusations that Prince Andrew forced her to have sex with him from the court record. Roberts’s attempt to join a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and friend of Prince Andrew, was also denied. “At this juncture in the proceedings, these lurid details are unnecessary,” Marra wrote. “These unnecessary details shall be stricken.” The judge issued no statement on whether the allegations were true, but Roberts may be able to testify as a witness when the case goes to trial.