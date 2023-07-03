Prince Andrew to Remain in Royal Home Amid Fergie’s Cancer Battle
ROYAL REPRIEVE
Prince Andrew isn’t being kicked out of his home… yet. Since 2003, the 63-year-old Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have lived just outside London in the 30-room Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle. Nonetheless, following his multi-million-dollar 2022 settlement to Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son of sexually abusing her when she was a minor, the disgraced and income-less Duke of York is believed to be unable to afford its rent and upkeep. In a cost-cutting move, the newly crowned King Charles—who pays for Andrew’s personal security—reportedly wants him to relocate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former residence, Frogmore Cottage. Andrew is apparently balking at that decision, and a source close to the monarchy recently told Page Six, “Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself—and where is that coming from?” At least while the 63-year-old Ferguson continues to undergo treatment for breast cancer, which necessitated a nearly eight-hour mastectomy after being discovered during a routine mammogram, he and his former spouse will stay put.