The Pizza Prince

Prince Andrew was photographed riding in Windsor Great Park this weekend, as fresh doubts emerged over his much-mocked alibi for the night he is alleged to have had sex with Jeffrey Epstein’s teenage trafficking victim, Virginia Roberts (now Roberts Giuffre).