Prince Andrew’s Legal Defense Is a Mystery Even to the Queen, Who Is Paying

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Senior royals “in the dark” over Andrew’s defense strategy

Just what is Prince Andrew’s legal strategy? Even the queen, who is footing the cost of it, doesn’t know. Days after a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell relaxing at the queen’s private Balmoral cabin was revealed in a New York court where Maxwell is standing trial, senior royals are reportedly “in the dark” over Andrew’s defense, the Mirror reports.