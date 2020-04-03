Prince Charles Survives Coronavirus, and Shows Us the King He Might Be

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Charles didn’t actually lean into the camera to switch it on and off, like his son Prince Harry did when he sent out a coronavirus-related missive cancelling the Invictus Games from quarantine in North America last month.

But Prince Charles’ social media-disseminated selfie video, filmed in splendid isolation from his library at Birkhall (a very lovely home office, as it goes), was a completely new kind of message to the nation and presented a fascinating insight into how Charles may reign when he becomes king.