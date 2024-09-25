Prince Dancer and Choreographer Dies at 60
Cat Glover, a dancer and choreographer for Prince, died at 60 on Tuesday. Her death was confirmed on her Facebook page. “It’s with great sadness that we formally announce the passing of Catherine Vernice Glover- AKA ‘Cat.’ Please allow her children, family and friends privacy at this difficult time. A further statement will be released in due course,” the statement read. As of Wednesday, the post had hundreds of comments from fans paying their respects and sharing memories. Her cause of death has not been revealed. According to The New York Times, Glover began working with the “Purple Rain” singer in the 1980s and danced for him during his “Sign o’ the Times” tour. She also appeared in several of his music videos, like “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” and “U Got the Look.” Glover was a Chicago native and began dancing as a little girl. She got her start in the business on Star Search and was famous for her signature dance called the “Cat Scat.” She leaves behind three daughters and one son.