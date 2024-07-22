Prince George’s Elegant Rebuke to Critics (Harry) of a Royal Childhood

His role as the next Prince of Wales has been drawn starkly into focus by his grandfather King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

And in a new photograph published Monday to celebrate his 11th birthday, Prince George cuts a strikingly mature figure.

Gone are the scalloped collars, short trousers, and knee-length socks that characterized so many of his childhood photographs. Instead, George, his hair neatly pushed to one side, wears a chic dark suit and a white shirt open at the neck.

However, in an unprecedentedly casual touch for a formal portrait, George is also seen wearing that perennial adolescent and pre-adolescent favorite, a handwoven bracelet on his left arm.

The telling personal detail shows photographer Princess Kate’s effortless mastery of the casual, common touch, the simple beach-side favorite of so many children eloquently pushing back against narratives arguing that the Windsor children are being brought up under unacceptable pressure.

Chief among those who have made the case that growing up in the royal bubble is harmful to children is Prince William’s estranged brother, Prince Harry. In his memoir, Spare, Harry said: “William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility.”

The black and white photograph was taken by George’s mom. It provided further evidence that the future queen, who has also been battling cancer this year, has no intention of handing over the job of photographing her children to outsiders despite being caught photoshopping a family photo earlier this year.

Kate’s office said she had taken George’s birthday photograph, which was posted on royal social media accounts, earlier this year. Given his formal attire, there is speculation it may have been taken before one of the young prince’s recent public appearances, which have included Trooping the Color, the FA Cup final, and England’s appearance in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.