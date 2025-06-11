Prince Harry 2: Son Cuts Contact With Britain’s Other Royal Family

Brooklyn Beckham is set to become the Prince Harry of the other British royal family.

The first son of footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has reportedly cut ties with his famous family, and he now shares a lawyer with Prince Harry as well as a fallout with their respective clans.

Brooklyn has stated he wants no contact with his parents or siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and won't respond to their messages, Page Six reports.

The Daily Beast has contacted a spokesperson for Brooklyn, 26, for comment.

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz are channelling Harry and Meghan. Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Rumors of the fallout have made global headlines for weeks. The Mail on Sunday claimed Brooklyn and wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, hired British lawyer Jenny Afia to help with their “reputation management” earlier this month.

Afia is also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lawyer. Harry and Meghan reportedly invited Brooklyn and Nicola to their house in Montecito earlier this year.

The family feud–nicknamed ‘Beckxit’ due to the similarity with Harry and Meghan’s falling out with the royal family–has been traced to Brooklyn’s wedding to actress and billionaire heiress Peltz in 2022.

Beckham has worked as a photographer, model, cook and a barista. Peltz’s father, Nelson, is a billionaire investor, while her mother, Claudia, is a former model.

Brooklyn, 26, was noticeably absent at celebrations to mark David Beckham’s 50th birthday last month. The footballer held several parties over a week in London, with guests including Tom Cruise, Guy Ritchie and Eva Longoria.

David Beckham is set to receive a knighthood as part of King Charles’ annual birthday honors list, announced this Friday.

Page Six claimed Brooklyn and Nicola only “found out through the media” about the knighthood. “Brooklyn is so happy for his dad as he knows it was something important to him, but there was no communication and no one from the family reached out,” the source said.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham in happier times back in 2019. HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Earlier this month, the pair of nepobabies spoke to Glamour magazine, sharing their wedding advice. Peltz said “weddings can be intense...take a moment just for the two of you.” Beckham said “we took a quick drive, just the two of us.”

The Glamour interview landed just days after People claimed Victoria Beckham had a scene-stealing moment at her son’s wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding singer was Marc Anthony, who asked Brooklyn to come to the stage. According to a source, Anthony then announced, “The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up Victoria Beckham.”

The source claimed Nicola, “felt Victoria ruined her wedding and couldn’t understand why.” She also did not wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law.