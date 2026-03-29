Prince Harry Accused of Using His Children as ‘Bargaining Tool’ in Fight With Palace

Prince Harry has once again been accused of using his children as leverage after a new report claimed he wants security reinstated for his family so he can bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children to visit King Charles.

In the briefing, in London’s The Sunday Times, a source in Harry’s camp says he needs “an enhanced package of security, so he can stay as long as he wants whenever he wants, and see his father with the children.”

This has not gone down well at the palace, with a source responding that everyone would be “horrified by any suggestion of using the king’s grandchildren as a form of bargaining tool.”

The row centers on Harry’s insistence that he cannot safely take Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. without enhanced protection.

The security fight is now inseparable from the collapse in family relations, with Harry’s side suggesting it is in the king’s gift to get coverage granted.

The story seems to say that Harry wants to go to Sandringham this summer with his family, but there’s a message hidden between the lines.

The royal family at Sandringham in happier times, Christmas 2018. Harry would love to be invited back, but won't return without increased security. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The source says: “He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the king was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family,’ he’d love that.”

That formulation is significant. It stops short of saying Harry would definitely go if invited. Instead, it suggests he would consider it, and that any visit would still depend on the security terms. In other words, the apparent olive branch comes with conditions attached.

The same report also then goes on to quote the source as saying, “there is not a world in which he brings the kids back unless there is an enhanced security package around them.”

The terrain of the dispute is now wearily familiar, and, in many ways, a rerun of the argument that exploded into view in 2024.

The Royalist reported in July 2024 that a friend of King Charles III feared Harry was using “emotional blackmail” by implying the king would never get to know Archie and Lilibet properly unless the security issue was resolved.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame reported that Harry, after being told to leave Frogmore Cottage, said to his father, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren again?” Scobie is widely seen as sympathetic to the Sussexes, and the inclusion of that anecdote appeared to underline just how deeply the withholding of the children had become embedded in the wider security and access dispute.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gradually exposing their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the limelight, but will not bring them to visit their grandfather, the king, unless their security is guaranteed. Instagram/Meghan Markle

Harry then gave a television interview in which he said Meghan could not return safely to the U.K. because she could be the target of an acid or knife attack, inflamed by hostile press coverage.

A friend of the king told The Royalist at the time, “Harry has lost his security case in court, and he’s now trying the emotional blackmail route to get what he wants instead, cynically using the threat of Archie and Lilibet never meeting their grandfather again as a tactic to coerce the king. It’s truly appalling. The idea that the security forces are going to allow the Sussexes to be attacked by an acid-throwing or knife-wielding maniac is absurd, and Harry knows it. Using it as leverage, as a reason to keep his kids from their grandfather, is beyond contempt.”

Another source, an old family friend of several generations of royals, also told The Royalist, “I wonder when they are older how those kids will feel about being denied a meaningful relationship with the king of England. To deprive them of that experience, with all its importance and heritage, seems very misguided. Of course, he wants to see them, but if you force Charles to choose between his duty to the crown and his personal feelings, he will choose the crown every time, just as his mother did.”

A contemporary of William and Harry who used to be close to both brothers told The Royalist, “When Harry was being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, one of his lines was that Charles would never see the kids again. This is him going public with that threat.” WPA Pool

Back in 2024, a contemporary of William and Harry who used to be close to both brothers but is now firmly loyal to William, told The Royalist, “When Harry was being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, one of his lines was that Charles would never see the kids again. This is him going public with that threat.”

The last time King Charles saw Archie and Lilibet in person was during the late queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June 2022. He is said to have been deeply disappointed that contact since then has largely been limited to video calls.

Harry’s allies have always rejected the charge of emotional blackmail, insisting that the issue is safety, not manipulation. But they have never fully explained why a private visit inside the royal security envelope could not have been arranged.

The last time Harry and Meghan visited the U.K. with their family was in 2022, for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. Samir Hussein

That is what makes the Sandringham angle so interesting. On the face of it, the briefing appears to answer that criticism by suggesting Harry is open to coming to the king on royal territory. But, crucially, it does not say he would accept such an offer under the current arrangements. It suggests instead that he wants the kind of security package that would be triggered by a formal royal invitation, and perhaps more than that.

The once-obscure Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) has become the central point of contention in one of the most destructive royal family feuds in modern times. Every stage of the quarrel has been worsened by it.

For a long time, Charles refused to speak to Harry because, as one palace source told me at the time, it was constitutionally awkward that “His Majesty’s son was suing His Majesty’s government in His Majesty’s court.”

There was also such distrust that there was concern that if the King met Harry privately, Harry might later present the conversation as evidence that his father supported restoring his security, dragging the monarch into legal jeopardy.

For a long time, Charles refused to speak to Harry because his son was suing His Majesty’s government in His Majesty’s court over his official security. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

At the same time, Harry’s side has long maintained that this is not really about security at all. They believe it is about punishing Harry and controlling him. One source on Harry’s side once described it to me as being all about “power and control.”

People on the other side have indeed privately acknowledged that the present system suits the palace perfectly well. Harry and Meghan being required to give 28 days’ notice and effectively pre-agree where they are going to be, “suits the palace down to the ground.”

Harry’s side has questioned why Charles does not simply overrule the committee. The official answer is that it would be inappropriate, but the real answer, according to multiple sources over time, is that the palace does not want Harry and Meghan to be able to fly in and out of Britain at will, appear unpredictably, or establish themselves on a quasi-royal footing while living outside the institution.

I am told there have, in fact, been talks about invitations in the past, and at least efforts to explore whether Harry could spend time privately with the King at Sandringham or Balmoral.

I understand that Harry has resisted arrangements that would leave him confined within the royal bubble and unable to move freely without permission.

It’s hard to see how this latest move to go public will help.

In my view, this is Harry pressing the nuclear button—again. It is what blew everything up in 2024, when the language of emotional blackmail first took hold among Charles’ allies, and relationships deteriorated sharply from there.

The most plausible eventual outcome is not a full restoration of Harry’s old security status, but some kind of strengthened hybrid arrangement. That could mean an improved bespoke package once 28 days’ notice is given, perhaps with a more formal entitlement to certain levels of protection. It would be a classic royal fudge.

The prospect of Harry regaining the freedom to come and go as he pleases, with full security, looks remote, and putting this fight back on the front page risks making that outcome even less likely.