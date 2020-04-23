Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Day One of Their Tabloid Court Battle

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

The war between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British tabloids has rumbled for some time. Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan said they would no longer deal with four British papers—The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express—in any way, shape, or form.

Now the battles goes to court. Tomorrow, Friday, legal teams for Markle and the publisher of the Mail on Sunday will finally lock horns in person, after a lengthy shadow war which began when Meghan claimed the Mail broke an obscure point of copyright law when it published a private letter to her dad, and sued.