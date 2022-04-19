Harry and Meghan May Appear on Palace Balcony for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
OLIVE BRANCH?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Britain’s Daily Telegraph reports. The couple may also appear at a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, but—given they are no longer senior members of the royal family—they will not appear at more formal events to mark the queen’s 70 years on the throne like the Trooping the Color. A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Telegraph that they could not discuss future travel plans. But the inclusion of Harry and Meghan on the balcony or at other Platinum Jubilee events could signal an easing in family relations, following on from the queen and Prince Charles meeting the couple last week at Windsor. Harry and Meghan have spoken in depth about their discontent with how they were treated within the royal family, including in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, with Harry expected to reveal more of his feelings in a forthcoming memoir.