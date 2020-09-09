Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Back $3.1 Million, but the Media Won’t Let Go

They have paid the money back. They are now “financially independent,” as they stated they wanted to be. But do not expect the media—the British tabloid media to be specific—to grant Prince Harry and Meghan Markle peace.

It does not matter that Harry and Meghan have now officially repaid the $3.1 million of public money (£2.4 million) used to renovate their British residence, Frogmore Cottage. People reported Tuesday that the couple are also not relying on any financial assistance from Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, who had not—as had been supposed—funded security costs but had been helping the couple “with some ongoing living costs.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, "A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”