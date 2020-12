If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan want to make a new deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to broker an extension to the terms of their “Megxit” deal, and Harry will be returning to the U.K to negotiate the terms, according to the Sun on Sunday.