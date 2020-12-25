Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family, and Took All the Drama With Them

Can it really be the case that this time last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were full time working members of the royal family, all set on living out their lives of duty and decorum in a house on the queen’s Windsor estate?

Coronavirus-induced lockdowns have played tricks on our temporal perception, but it does seem rather extraordinary to consider that it was only on January 8, 2020, that Harry and Meghan hit the button to make live a bombshell website which announced their intention to “step back” from royal life, and lit the touch paper on the biggest crisis to besiege the House of Windsor since the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

In the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which came out in August, it was revealed that the couple gave the queen’s office just 10 minutes notice they were publishing their plans. They understandably felt they had to get their side of the story out to the public to thwart the monarchy’s spinners from controlling the narrative around their plans to leave front-line royal duties.