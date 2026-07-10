Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids Reunite With King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two children to England to reunite with King Charles III after four years apart.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, appear in a seasonal message on Meghan's Instagram account. Instagram/Meghan

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, brought seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet to see their grandfather, according to Page Six, after previously nixing plans over concerns about the security of their visit.

The couple, who distanced themselves from the crown in 2020, had been denied taxpayer-funded security, that outlet reported last month.

Lilibet and Archie with Harry, as seen in a photo on Meghan's Instagram. Instagram/@meghan

The pair's children hadn't been in England since 2022. Mark Peterson/REUTERS

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Harry and Meghan, who live in Southern California, hadn’t brought their children across the pond since 2022, when they did so for then-Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that February.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla observe penguins at Penguin Beach during a visit to the London Zoo to celebrate the Zoological Society of London’s 200th anniversary in 2026. Chris J Ratcliffe/REUTERS

Harry has been fighting in court to restore his and Meghan’s taxpayer-funded security from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), but has repeatedly lost. Meanwhile, the prince this week also lost a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over stories about his late mother, Princess Diana, and Markle.

In addition to seeing Charles, the family of four is planning on visiting Princess Diana’s burial site in Northamptonshire, northwest of London, according to Page Six.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia, April 17, 2026. Jonathan Brady/via Reuters

The U.K. trip was also arranged to help promote the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham next July. At the international event, injured service members and veterans from 26 countries compete in 12 athletic competitions.

Harry, who served two stints in Afghanistan, co-created the Invictus Games Foundation in 2014 with former Olympic Games organizer Keith Mills and in partnership with the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense. The U.S. equivalent is the Warrior Games, which begun in 2010.