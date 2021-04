If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry and William “sign off” on Diana statue

Could this mean the rift between Harry and William is easing? The Sun on Sunday reports that Princes Harry and William have “signed off” on a final design for Diana’s statue, set to be unveiled this summer at Kensington Palace July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.