Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and Harry

It’s an open secret in royal circles that Prince William has a furious temper. A friend of this reporter’s who used to play football with him at Eton said he would swear like a sailor at the slightest provocation. Every time he fluffed a kick, and frequently when anyone else did too, a torrent of expletives would pour forth from the mouth of the future king.

As a public figure, William has had to learn to mask his emotions. His angry side is never on display.

On Thursday, as he and Kate were at an engagement at an East London school, he appeared calm. But there was no mistaking the clipped and curt tones he used to respond to a shouted question from a waiting reporter who asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?”