Harry and William’s Aunt Gave Them Locks of Dead Diana’s Hair
Prince Harry and Prince William received “two tiny blue boxes” which contained their dead mother Princess Diana’s hair. In a stark detail from his memoir Spare, Harry writes that his aunt Sarah McCorquodale handed him the boxes. He writes, “Aunt Sarah explained that, while in Paris, she’d clipped two locks from Mummy’s head. So there it was. Proof. She’s really gone.” As previously reported, a young Prince Harry hoped “for years” that Diana had somehow disappeared rather than died, and would eventually reunite with her sons.