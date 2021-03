If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry and William’s broken bond threatens Diana statue unveiling

The post-Oprah enmity between Prince William and Harry is so deep that it is “unthinkable” they will reunite for a long-scheduled unveiling of a memorial to their mother Princess Diana, The Sun on Sunday reports.