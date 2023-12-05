Prince Harry Argues for Police Protection in British Court
FINITE RESOURCES
Prince Harry’s lawyers argued in court Tuesday that the government was wrong to strip him of automatic police protection when visiting the U.K. after he moved overseas, saying that a successful attack on him would result in “reputational damage” for the U.K. However, lawyers for the British Home Office argued that a “bespoke” solution that had been crafted for Harry was adequate in the face of “finite” police resources. They said that by leaving the royal family and “living abroad,” his position had materially changed, and that although “protective security would not be provided on the same basis as before… he would, in particular and specific circumstances, be provided protective security when in Great Britain.” The hearing is scheduled to continue tomorrow.