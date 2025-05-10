Prince Harry Caught on Ring Camera Knocking on Random Doors

Prince Harry has been spotted on Ring camera appearing lost while “looking for a friend” in London. The Prince was seen by locals in the borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, where it appears he tried at least three doors before finding the right one.

In the pictures, captured by the now-ubiquitous security device, Harry can be seen in a blue suit, white shirt, and a white sweater looking somewhat confused as he attempts to find whoever it is he was looking for.

The image shows the Prince—who was back in London to argue in an appeals court that his right to 24-hour armed police while in the UK should be reinstated—holding a phone to his right ear. The full-color image bears the telltale hallmark of a Ring camera photo, with its now-iconic fish-eye lens and candid photography style.

Prince Harry caught on Ring looking for a friend's home. Ring

Behind the Duke of Sussex a stretch of tree-lined, three-story Victorian terrace houses, typical of Fulham’s late-19th-century streets, can be seen. Just beside him stand black and green trash bins, a color scheme Hammersmith & Fulham rolled out for household recycling and refuse collection in 2024. The image is likely taken just north of Fulham Road in the city’s affluent western suburb, a stone’s throw from Parsons Green.

Ring camera photos have been increasingly popping up in the news capturing unassuming moments thanks to their constant surveillance of the exterior of people’s homes. Last year, a Florida man’s accidental confession to the murder of his son was captured by a Ring device, while in 2023 a man was arrested in Oregon after violent threats made to his neighbor were caught on camera.

One resident told The Sun that their housekeeper had opened the door to the lost Prince but failed to recognize him.

“It’s a bit odd he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for,” the neighbor is reported to have said. “I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors.”