Prince Harry has taken the unlikely step of reassuring a business conference that he and his wife Meghan Markle are not getting divorced.

He made the comments at the prestigious New York Times DealBook Conference in New York City on Wednesday as part of a wider discussion in which he criticized the press.

DealBook founder and host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Harry during an onstage interview, referring to the media: “They’re fascinated Meghan is in California right now, and you’re here. There are articles left and right about: ‘Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren’t you doing them together?’”

Harry replied: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, ‘What?’” Harry said.

He added: “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Harry also suggested he and his wife have no plans to return to the U.K. and that they intend to continue residing with their family in America.

“I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here,” he said.

Harry, who is in a protracted legal tussle with the U.K. government about his security, said that safety concerns meant there were things he can do with his children in America that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.”

Asked why he and Meghan left the U.K., Harry said: “We were running from something. Quite a few things, actually.”