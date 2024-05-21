Prince Harry Declined King’s Offer of Lodging Over Security Concerns: Report
ROOM SERVICE
Prince Harry reportedly rejected King Charles’ offer of a royal residence to stay in during his recent trip to the U.K. because it lacked what Harry considered to be vital security provisions. The Daily Telegraph reports that Harry turned down his father’s offer because it would have meant Harry “staying in a visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.” Instead, Harry stayed in a hotel. Last month, a court ruled Harry would not be able to appeal a downgrading of the security he receives when visiting Britain—which he says is preventing him from bringing wife Meghan Markle and their children to the country. Harry most recently visited the U.K. at the beginning of May to host a 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral. On the same day Charles hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the summer. Despite Harry reportedly making “several” requests to see Charles, the two did not meet, which Harry said had been to due to his father’s “diary of commitments and various other priorities,” adding that he hoped and to see him soon. Who approached who, and who rejected who, became a hotly contested issue. The Daily Beast has reached out to Prince Harry’s office for comment.