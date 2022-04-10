Prince Harry Doesn’t Want Camilla to Be Queen, Royal Author Tina Brown Claims

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Harry still ‘can’t stand’ Camilla

Prince Harry does not want Camilla Parker Bowles to be queen, royal author Tina Brown says. In an interview to publicize her new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil, Brown told the Telegraph: “William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown-up about it. ‘My father loves this woman, I can’t fight it, so I won’t.’ Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will.”