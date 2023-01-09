Prince Harry: I Did Not Believe My Mom Princess Diana Was Dead ‘For Years’

Prince Harry did not believe his mother Princess Diana was dead for years, believing it was “all part of a plan” to disappear, and that she would eventually ask him and brother Prince William to join her.

Harry told Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday that he saw images of Diana, dead in the car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel. It was the second major interview he had given Sunday prior to the English publication of his memoir, Spare. The first with British broadcaster ITV, as The Daily Beast reported, was just as full of startling revelations.

“For a long—for a long time, I just refused to accept that she was—she was gone," Harry said. “Um, part of, you know, she would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan.”

Harry thought “she would call us and that we would go and join her, yeah.”

How long did you believe that, asked Cooper.

“Years. Many, many years. And William and I talked about it as well. He had—he had um, similar thoughts.”

Harry said he had “huge amounts of hope” Diana was alive.

Eventually he was shown photographs of her dead body—“proof that she was in the car. Proof that she was injured. And proof that the very paparazzi that chased her into the tunnel were the ones that were taking photographs—photographs of her lying half dead on the back seat of the car.

“All I saw was the back of my mum's head—slumped on the back seat. There were other more gruesome photographs, but I will be eternally grateful to (his private secretary) for denying me the ability to inflict pain on myself by seeing that. Because that's the kinda stuff that sticks in your mind forever.”

William and he had considered reopening the inquest into her death. “Because there were so many gaps and so many holes in it. Which just didn't add up and didn't make sense.”

Harry still does not think he knows the full truth. “And I don't think my brother does either. I don't think the world does. Um—do I need any more than I already know? No. I don't think it would change much.”

Being a solider “felt like I was turning pain into a purpose. I didn’t have the awareness at the time that I was living my life in adrenaline, and that was the case from age 12, from the moment that I was told that my mom had died.”

Harry said he had retained “a huge amount of frustration and blame” towards the British press for their part in what had happened to his mother.

In the wide-ranging interview, Harry also revealed he had used psychdelics to help deal with his grief.

“Ayahuasca, psilocybin, mushrooms. They were actually important to you,” Cooper said.

“I would never recommend people to do this recreationally,” Harry said. “But doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine... For me, they cleared the windscreen, the windshield, the misery of loss... They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that— that my mother—that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her. When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy.”

Harry also said he had not been invited on the plane taking the other royals north to Scotland the day of Queen Elizabeth's death at Balmoral.

“I asked my brother—I said, ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?’ And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together,” Harry said. “A plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats.”

“You were not invited on that plane?” Cooper asked Harry.

“I was not invited,” Harry replied.

Despite the physical altercations he details in Spare, the arguments and briefing he claims has been done against him, and all the stories he tells showing his older brother in a poor light, Harry told Cooper that he loved William “deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. Um- None of anything that I’ve written, anything I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family. But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers... We had a very similar traumatic experience, and then we dealt with it two very different ways.”