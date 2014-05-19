Prince Harry In Italy As Reports Say He And Cressida Have Met Up To Talk About Their Future

Prince Harry has been meeting his fans in Rome while on an official trip marking the battle of Monte Cassino–but new reports are claiming that before he left, the 29-year-old royal and his 24-year-old ex Cressida Bonas had a secret meeting at his apartment in Kensington Palace.

The reports in the Mail on Sunday claimed that the meeting was to talk about their future, and claimed that Harry wants to give their relationship another try.

“They have been in constant touch since they broke up and she has now met up with him,” on friend told the paper.

“It’s all very amicable and no one is ruling out that they will get back together, but Cressida hasn’t made her mind up and the ball is really in her court.”

The Royalist’s sources say that Cressida is reluctantly giving up on her relationship with Harry as she is not prepared to live her life under the level of scrutiny that existence inside the royal fishbowl entails.

Meanwhile both parties have been doing their best to keep calm and carry on. Cressida looked happy and relaxed when she went out with her pal Princess Beatrice last week in London, and Harry has been attending to duty in Italy, visiting Monte casino, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War.

Harry attended a service to commemorate the New Zealand troops who died during the Allied campaign to take Monte Cassino from Nazi forces during five months of bitter fighting which culminated in victory 70 years ago yesterday.