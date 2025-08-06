Prince Harry Is ‘Emotionally Distraught’ After His Charity Was ‘Stolen’

Prince Harry is “distraught” and believes his “life’s work” has been “stolen” after losing a bruising boardroom battle for control of Sentebale, the African HIV charity he founded in memory of his mother.

A confidant of Harry spoke to The Daily Beast after the prince’s bitter rival, Sophie Chandauka, was confirmed in her position as chair of the board following an inquiry by the U.K.’s Charity Commission.

Sophie Chandauka with Prince Harry at a charity polo event in Florida in 2024. Marco Bello/REUTERS

The source said Harry is incredibly angry and felt “disgusted” after Chandauka invoked his mother’s name in a triumphalist statement attacking him again on Wednesday.

He believes the charity—which has helped hundreds of thousands of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable children affected by HIV over the past 19 years—has been “tanked” by Chandauka.

Sentebale pushed back on Harry’s claims, telling the Daily Beast that the charity remains stable and will help 78,000 children this year alone. It described Chandauka as a strong leader, adding, “Some people may feel insecure around her and others like her.”

The dispute began when Chandauka was asked to step down after accusations emerged that she had spent over $660,000 (£500,000) on consultants.

She denied any financial misconduct, then sued the charity and reported it to the Charity Commission, alleging bullying, harassment, misogyny, and “misogynoir” (discrimination against Black women).

That triggered the resignations in March of Prince Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho (who served as patrons) along with several trustees.

The Charity Commission announced today that it had found no evidence of widespread or systematic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir.

However, it rebuked all parties for the public nature of the conflict. Ultimately, the commission upheld Chandauka’s appointment and confirmed that the board’s actions were valid.

Chandauka was appointed chair by the board in 2023. Harry and Seeiso were patrons, not board members, but they still had significant influence within the organization.

When asked how Chandauka had secured the chair position, the source said: “Sophie Chandauka is intelligent, articulate, and charismatic, and she used that charisma to manipulate those around her to carry out a power grab and essentially steal Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso’s life’s work. Harry is emotionally distraught. He has given blood, sweat, and tears to this charity—and a significant amount of his own wealth.”

Chandauka issued a pointed statement earlier today, appearing to criticize Harry (though not naming him directly), saying that “those who resigned on 24 March 2025” had launched an “adverse media campaign” that “caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private.”

She added: “Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato. To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.”

The Harry source said: “She did all this to divert attention, and it is disgusting that Sophie Chandauka has invoked their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato, using their names and legacies against their sons. It is appalling.”