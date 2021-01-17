Prince Harry Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over His Rift With the Royal Family

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

“A lot of hurt on both sides” in Harry/royal family rift

Perhaps Prince Harry and Prince William don’t mind their buddy Tom Bradby revealing their business to the world; perhaps they welcome how he conveys their feelings. After all, it was in Bradby’s 2019 documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, that Harry confirmed he and William had a difficult relationship (though would “always be brothers”), and Meghan revealed that no one—until Bradby—had asked if she was OK. The documentary laid bare Meghan and Harry’s unhappiness, and effectively lit the touchpaper for “Megxit.”