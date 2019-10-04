CHEAT SHEET
NOT MESSING AROUND
Prince Harry Sues U.K. Tabloid Owners Over Alleged Phone Hacking
Prince Harry has filed lawsuits against the owners of The Sun and the Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking as part of his ongoing dispute with the British media. Buckingham Palace told The Guardian on Friday that claims have been filed with the high court alleging that two British tabloids illegally intercepted voicemail messages. News Group, which owns The Sun, also confirmed a claim was filed on Sept. 27, though no details have been provided on the details of the alleged incident.
The filing comes just days after Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, launched a separate legal action against the Daily Mail, accusing the paper of breach of privacy and copyright infringement over its decision to publish a private letter she had sent to her estranged father.