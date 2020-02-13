Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Close Their Buckingham Palace Office
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly laying off 15 staff members and closing their Buckingham Palace office. According to The Daily Mail, the pair told the team about the office’s impending closure in-person in January after they announced that they intended to step down as senior members of the royal family. While a couple of the staffers may be absorbed back into the royal household, many are negotiating their severance packages. In the meantime, the team is reportedly working on the couple’s final engagements as senior royals, including the Mountbatten Festival of Music and the Commonwealth Day service in early March.
Buckingham Palace has not commented publicly on the matter, but senior royals are reportedly aware of the office closure. Despite the move, Prince Harry will reportedly keep a small, privately-employed team in London to work on his eco-friendly travel initiative, Travalyst.