Harry: Meghan First Mistook Prince Andrew for Queen Elizabeth’s Assistant

Prince Harry reveals in his memoir Spare that when Meghan Markle first met Queen Elizabeth she reportedly mistook Prince Andrew for the monarch’s PA. The meeting took place at Royal Lodge in Windsor in October 2016. According to the Daily Mail, Harry writes in his memoir, published later today, “After a moment Meg asked me something about the queen’s assistant. I asked who she was talking about. ‘That man holding the purse. That man who walked her to the door. That wasn’t her assistant? Who was it?’” The Mail says Harry corrected her that it was in fact his uncle and told Meghan: “That was her second son. Andrew.” Harry writes: “She definitely hadn’t googled us.”