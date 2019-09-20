ROME–There’s nothing quite like a La Dolce Vita-themed September wedding in Rome when the early autumn sun casts a golden hue over the eternal city. And that is just what was happening on Friday when a star-studded guest list descended for the nuptials of Bahrain-born fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her American oil tycoon fiancé Michael Hess.

It is hard to imagine how anything could ruin such a fine event except maybe an international incident like a potential face-off between Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump, who have not been in the same room since Ivanka’s dad –aka the President of the United States–called the American royal “nasty” last June.

Both Americans are expected to be guests of honor at Nonoo’s glitzly wedding alongside the likes of Prince Harry, Jared Kushner and his brother Joshua –both dear friends of the groom who attended Harvard with Joshua– and Joshua’s wife, model Karlie Kloss, along with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and a host of other media darlings.

Nonoo is famously credited with playing cupid to Meghan and Harry, and has been a guest at a myriad of recent royal events as well as Meghan’s Manhattan baby shower before Archie was born earlier this year. Meghan and Harry flew by commercial jet to Rome late Thursday, having left Archie at home with the royal babysitters.

The wedding kicks off with an intimate gala lunch Friday deep inside Rome’s Cinecitta film studios where much of Federico Fellini’s 1950s film La Dolce Vita was shot. The Daily Beast has learned that guests are, in fact, required to dress in attire from that era all weekend, which could range from cat suits to Anita Ekberg-style gowns made famous when the actress waded into the Rome’s Trevi Fountain in the film. Men will be surely be wearing all manner of slim suits with pencil ties. Expect a few Borsalino hats as well.

Ivanka and Jared, who had not yet arrived in Rome by Friday morning, are not expected to attend the Friday lunch, which is said to be meant for Nonoo’s closest pals only. But they are expected to be in attendance at the nuptial ceremony to be held in Rome’s sumptuous 17th Century Villa Aurelia overlooking Rome, which is owned by the prestigious American Academy. A police source confirmed to The Daily Beast that American secret service agents have already combed the area in anticipation of the first daughter’s arrival.

The spacious villa is a mainstay among Roman gliterrati for special events, and Nonoo has timed the ceremony to coincide with sunset so guests can be dazzled by some of the best views of the city from the Janiculum Hill. Guests will reportedly be banned from posting anything on social media from the wedding until official photos have been released.

The wedding celebration continues on Saturday when guests will be treated to bespoke guided tours of Rome before another gala event back at the Cinecitta studios Saturday night to include dancing in the original La Dolce Vita film set.

It is not known if Ivanka and Jared, or Meghan and Harry, who leave for a royal visit to Africa on Monday, will stay for the Saturday night soiree.