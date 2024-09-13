Prince Harry Sends Out a Message for His 40th Birthday
THIS IS 40
Prince Harry is turning 40 this weekend and is entering a new decade “more driven and more committed to making this world a better place,” he said in a statement with the BBC. “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the prince said. “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.” The prince, who is expected to receive $10 million from the late Queen Mother’s trust upon his 40th birthday, is planning to celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday with his family in California—wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3—before heading out on trip with his closest friends. The Duke of Sussex said in his statement that becoming a father to “two incredibly kind and funny kids” has given him “fresh perspective on life.” “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place,” he said. “Bring on the next decade.”