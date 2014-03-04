Prince Harry Out With Cressida and Sam Branson

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas were pictured together in public last night for just the second time as they went to dinner at The Ivy restaurant in London with Sam Branson, Richard's son, who is married to Cressida's sister Isabella.

The elite youngsters were photographed walking into the exclusive London eatery yesterday evening.

Harry kept a few paces ahead of Cressida to try and prevent a picture of them together surfacing, but photographers managed to get the moth in the same frame.

Harry was casually dressed, wearing a pair of dark blue jeans with a navy fleece, a white polo top and a black cap (the Ivy has no dress code) and Cressida wore a simple black dress.

The British press pack are expecting to see more of Harry and Cressida out and about in London after Harry relocated to a London desk job this year, giving up piloting helicopters to become the army's party planner in chief.However, the Royalist's sources say that speculation about an imminent engagement is premature.