Prince Harry Reaches Settlement Over Helicopter Photos That Forced Royal Couple to Move: Report

Prince Harry has settled with Splash News after the photography agency used a helicopter to take photos that reportedly forced the pair to move. Harry has reportedly been given “substantial damages” and an apology for the incident. “The helicopter flew over the home at a low altitude allowing Splash to take photographs of and into the living area and dining area of the home and directly into the bedroom,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Harry and Meghan were forced to leave their home after the photos were published by media outlets, a royal source familiar with the case told CNN. Splash News chartered a helicopter in January to take images of the couple’s private home in the Cotswolds region of England, putting their safety at risk, according to the palace. “The syndication and publication of the photographs very seriously undermined the safety and security of The Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property,” the palace said in a statement.