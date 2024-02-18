Prince Harry Reportedly Blocked From Spending Time With King Charles by Aides
HELLO, GOODBYE
Prince Harry wanted to join his father King Charles at Sandringham on his trip to the U.K., but was prevented from doing so by palace aides, who reportedly harbored concerns that once he was there, “they’d never get rid of him.” According to the Sun, Harry was envisioning a prolonged heart-to-heart with his father, but found out he had been redirected to a London hotel and given a 30-minute meeting at Clarence House after his flight from Los Angeles had landed. An “insider” told the outlet: “Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes. The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him.” Earlier this week, Harry told Good Morning America that he hoped Charles’ cancer diagnosis could lead to a “reunifying” of the royal family. Sources then told the Times of London Harry would be willing to step up for royal duties if required—a suggestion scotched by sources close to Prince William speaking to the Mirror, who said there was a “zero per cent” chance of Harry’s royal return.