Prince Harry: Drugs Let Me ‘See the Truth’
DOORS OF PERCEPTION
Prince Harry apparently has a secret weapon in his ongoing quest to see the truth about his family: drugs. The Duke of Sussex reveals in his new memoir Spare that he has taken psychedelic drugs, smoked marijuana and even done cocaine over the years, which has helped him not only escape, but “redefine” reality. He first tried coke as a “deeply unhappy” teenager, although he soon realized it was too risky as a public figure. He describes an incident in which a newspaper said they had a photo of him snorting a line of coke. He ultimately called their bluff on it, and nothing was ever published. Harry took shots at his father Charles, too, claiming one of his dad’s connected friends wanted to launch the story to deflect from Charles’ bad PR in the wake of the fallout from his marriage to Princess Diana. “He would no longer be the unfaithful husband, instead, the world would see him as the poor overwhelmed father who, on his own, had to battle with a son consumed by drugs,” he writes in the book.