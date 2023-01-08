Prince Harry Says He Fled U.K. With Meghan, Archie ‘Fearing for Our Lives’

Prince Harry said Sunday night on British television that he “fled” his “home country” with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie “fearing for our lives,” at the time of their so-called “Megxit.”

“It never needed to get to this point,” Harry said. “I’ve had conversations, I’ve written letters, I’ve written emails, and everything is just, no, you, this is not what's happening. You, you are, you are imagining it. And that's really, that's really hard to take. And if it had stopped, by the point that I fled my home country with my wife and my son fearing for our lives, then maybe this would’ve turned out differently. It’s hard.”

However, Harry emphasized he is “100 per cent” sure there can be reconciliation between he and Meghan and the royal family—despite also calling the royal family "abusers."

Asked if he expected to reconcile having "taken a flamethrower" to his bridges, Harry said: “Well they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile up until this point. And I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges. You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right? So I don’t know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better. That’s genuinely what I believe.”

The revelations tumbled forth as Harry gave the first televised interview for his bombshell memoir, Spare, to be released tomorrow. Later Sunday evening, his interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes was set to be broadcast.

In the U.K. Harry sat down for the interview with British channel ITV anchor Tom Bradby who said at the outset of the interview that he had known Harry for 20 years through “good times and bad.”

The interview featured extracts from the book read by Harry, including the opening sequence, in which Harry described being told by his father that his mother had died in a car crash.

Harry said he only cried “once at the burial” and described his bemusement at greeting the public who had “wet hands” from wiping tears away while he and William were “unable to show any emotion.” Harry also said William didn't want to be close to him at Eton.

In terms of the much-discussed incident when William pushed him over, he told Bradby: "He wanted me to—to hit him back, but I chose not to. But again, so much of the relationship between me and William and the way it played out was because of the narrative, or the—the distorted narrative that was being pushed through the British press. And some people within his office that were feeding him utter nonsense."

Of Charles, Harry read from Spare: “He’d always given an air of not being quite ready for parenthood: the responsibilities, the patience, the time. Even he, though a proud man, would have admitted as much. But single-parenthood? Pa was never made for that. To be fair, he tried.”

Speaking of his father’s plight as a widowed father, he said, “I never want to be in that position. That is part of the reason we are here now.”

Harry insisted what he was writing in the memoir was not to hurt Charles and Prince William. “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I always do. Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been to harm them or hurt them.”

Bradby tackled Harry on his attacks on his brother, saying, “But the portrait of your brother is harmful to him, I mean people may choose not to accept it or whatever, but it is harmful to him… I think he would say he found you emotional, defensive, he couldn’t get through to you, he found it extraordinarily frustrating, …”Harry shot back, “It's quite a list—list of things, assumptions you’re making.” Bradby replied: “I’m just saying I think that would be the counter narrative on the other side, that the truth is more nuanced and all the rest of it. Right? That would be the defense.”

Harry replied: “Well the truth, supposedly at the moment, has been there’s only one side to this story. Right? But there's two sides to every story. And you know, I have put in a lot of work and effort in to resolving my own trauma from many, many years ago, and I will continue to work on that, and—and I think other people within my family could do with that support as well. Because certainly from my perspective, um, you know, I've—I've learnt a hell of a lot. Again in the book I talk about unconscious bias, and being called a racist by the British press.”

Harry defended his decision to leave the royal family, saying: “We were dedicated to a life of service, as is proven by everything that we're doing now with the work that we do. And the proposal was very much on the table, publicly, which is we can't cope in this situation and we're gonna put our mental health first, we've asked for help and support.

“At that time I didn’t fully understand how much—or how complicit the family were in that pain and suffering that was happening to my wife, and the one group of people that could've helped or stopped this from happening were the very people that were—that were encouraging it to happen. And I sit here now in front of you asking for a family. Not an institution. I want a family. And I understand how that might be hard for them to be able to separate the two, but to me everything that I've witnessed and experienced over the years, there has to be a separation.”

When he told William and Kate about his relationship with Meghan, Harry said there was “a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning,” around her being an American actress. “Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law—some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though unfortunately that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in.”

Harry told the story, reported in the Sunday newspapers, of William ordering him to shave his beard off for his wedding to Meghan.

Asked why he had written the memoir, he said he had endured having “38 years of having my story told by so many other different people with intentional spin and distortion,” and he wanted to now “own” his story.

He said that he done “everything” he could “privately to get through to my family” but said he was consistently told, “You’re imagining it.”

The Spanish translation of the book was accidentally released six days early in Spain last week and its contents have been widely reported.

Among the revelations have been an incendiary claim that William pushed Harry to the ground in an argument about Meghan.

Harry claims that William called Meghan, “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry has insisted he wants to reconcile with his family but declined to commit to attending his father’s coronation when asked directly by Bradby in trailers released in advance.

