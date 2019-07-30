Prince Harry Says He Will Have Two Kids ‘Maximum’

CHEAT SHEET

    Shira Feder

    REUTERS

    Prince Harry says he would like a maximum of two children, out of concern for Earth’s dwindling resources. In a conversation for British Vogue, Harry told activist Jane Goodall that his attitude towards the planet changed after the birth of his son Archie. “I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed,” said the Duke of Sussex. “And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.” The interview was part of a Vogue issue edited by wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Harry’s brother, Prince William, has three kids with his wife, Kate Middleton.

