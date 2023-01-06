Prince Harry Says ‘Red Mist’ Descended on William in Dog Bowl Brawl

Prince Harry said in a new TV clip today that his brother William was consumed by the “red mist” of anger when he physically attacked him, pushing him over and causing him to break a dog bowl, and wanted him to hit him back but he refused. He has also said, in other trailers, that he was “probably” bigoted before he met Meghan and that he believes the spirit of his mother is guiding him.

Harry said in a trailer for his British interview with the journalist Tom Bradby: “What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him. He wanted me to hit him back but I chose not to. ”

In the clip, Bradby asks Harry about his decision to detail his drug use in his book.

He may have been thinking about one particularly bizarre section of the book in which Harry describes a magic mushroom trip. He says his hallucinations caused him to see a bin in a bathroom and a toilet grow heads and start talking to him, while a friend thought his puffer jacket had turned into a dragon.

Bradby says, “There’s a fair amount of drugs. Marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine. I mean, that’s going to surprise people.”

The duke agrees but says it was “important to acknowledge,” before insisting, yet again, that he wants to patch things up with his family.

“I want reconciliation, but, first, there needs to be some accountability…The truth, supposedly, at the moment, has been there’s only one side to this story, right? But, there’s two sides to every story.”

In another clip of his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, he says, “I went into this incredibly naïve… I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

He then says: “What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camila went through. Very different circumstances, but then you add in the race element, which is what the press, British press, jumped on straight away.”

When asked by Cooper if he was saying he was bigoted before meeting Meghan, Harry responded: “I don’t know. Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see.”

And in an interview with Michael Strahan for GMA, Harry was asked what their mother Princess Diana might think of the current situation. He said: “I think she would be sad. I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship. I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”

Harry said in his book that he visited a psychic who told him Diana was with him and that Diana had seen Archie break an ornament, in the shape of the queen, on the Christmas tree.

The book has also lifted the lid on an astonishing series of personal intimate moments in the life of the family, including settling the question of how Harry found out about about his grandmother’s death.

Buckingham Palace had previously insisted Harry was told in person by his father but in the book Harry says he saw it on the BBC website as his charter jet came in to land in Scotland.

“When the plane started to descend I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: ‘Call me when you get this.’

“I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King.”