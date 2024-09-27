Prince Harry Swears His Way Through Jimmy Fallon’s Haunted Maze

Prince Harry used language seriously unbecoming of a British royal during a terrifying trip through a haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The Duke of Sussex accompanied Fallon in the attraction—“Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares”—at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Harry blasphemed during the ordeal and had some of his words bleeped altogether, suggesting he probably wasn’t speaking in a way that would pass muster with Debrett’s.

“Are you easily scared?” Fallon asked Harry before they headed into the maze. “Not normally,” the prince and combat veteran replied, “But today might be different.”

It was, apparently.

Night-vision cameras showed Harry gingerly asking for Jimmy when the lights went out at the start of their tour through the maze. He then proceeded to scream, swear, and jump with fright as actors dressed in various spooky outfits startled him. At one stage, the prince insisted that—contrary to the evidence—he’s not afraid of pandas.

When approached by a zombie in the suit, Harry tried to break the tension by asking: “Is that Michael Bublé?” The duke also appeared to give one of the actors something of a surprise himself, with cameras capturing the shocked expression on the face of one of the scary characters, who then excitedly told a colleague the identity of the royal they’d just been tormenting.

According to the maze’s website, the attraction consists of “ten spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s nightmares to life,” though none of the rooms he passed through with Harry appeared to have anything to do with bad ratings. Instead, they are apparently filled with a “diabolical mad scientist, malfunctioning murder robots, a terrifying werewolf, and other nightmarish creatures.”