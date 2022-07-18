Prince Harry took an extraordinary swipe at his adopted homeland Monday, suggesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was part of a “global assault on democracy and freedom.”

Prince Harry was speaking at the United Nations to mark Mandela Day, the annual celebration of Nelson Mandela’s life and work.

In a prepared speech, Harry criticized “the few” who he said, were “weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many,” before adding, “And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Nelson Mandela’s life.”

The criticism of the Supreme Court will likely be seen by his critics as deeply inappropriate given that, despite having retired from official royal work in favor of commercial career, he has not surrendered his place as sixth in line to the throne. (The monarchy has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.) He is also a Counsellor of State, meaning he can help deputize for the queen in the event of her incapacity.

Harry, who seemed nervous, also spoke extensively about climate change, saying: “As we sit here today our world is on fire, again.”

Harry spoke at 11 a.m. local time in New York, and was photographed arriving earlier with his wife, Meghan. He wore a dark suit and tie and Meghan was dressed in sombre black with her hair tied back.